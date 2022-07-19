2022 MLB All-Star Game: Best sights and sounds from Los Angeles

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game has officially gone Hollywood as Dodger Stadium hosts the biggest and brightest names in baseball.

It'll be familiar territory for Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, who is just the sixth pitcher in the past 40 years to start the All-Star Game in his home park.

The Midsummer Classic has been one-sided in recent years, with the American League riding an eight-game winning streak. The AL also has a three-game edge on the series' overall record of 46-43-2.

The National League has lost 20 of the past 24 All-Star Games, but hopes to get back in the win column in this year's 92nd edition of the midseason showdown with manager Brian Snitker of the defending champion Atlanta Braves.

In the opposing dugout, Dusty Baker, manager of the reigning AL champion Houston Astros, looks to keep the status quo.

Here are the best sights and sounds from Los Angeles, along with a few All-Star Game predictions from MLB experts Jeff Passan, Buster Olney, Alden Gonzalez and David Schoenfield.

All-Star Game predictions

Who will win the All-Star Game and by what score?

Gonzalez: These All-Star Games are often decided late, with the reserves on the field, and the American League's superior depth and talent will win out in the late innings. With Jose Ramirez, Byron Buxton, Xander Bogaerts, Alek Manoah and Emmanuel Clase coming in late, it'll ultimately be a boat race -- the first in 10 years.

Olney: American League, 4-1.

Passan: The National League wins 2-1. At least that's what my coin and die said.

Schoenfield: The American League has won eight in a row -- make it nine, as the AL wins 5-4 with a late rally.

Who is your All-Star Game MVP pick?

Gonzalez: Shohei Ohtani has been pitching and hitting at dominant levels for more than a month, and he will continue to do so in the Midsummer Classic. He'll be the easy MVP pick.

Olney: Aaron Judge, because the All-Star Game is a relay race of pitchers throwing as hard as they can -- and nobody has done more damage on fastballs this year than Judge. Plus, he has had a knack for checking every box on his way to free agency and winning the MVP would be another.

Passan: In a close game, late-inning heroics lead to MVP trophies. So looking at the NL bench, it would be perfectly reasonable for Austin Riley -- whose 11th-hour selection came 11 hours too late -- to provide the timeliest of knocks.

Schoenfield: Easy. Julio Rodriguez, my friends. He comes off the bench and delivers the go-ahead home run in the eighth inning (off David Bednar, in case you're curious).

What's the one All-Star Game matchup you are most excited to see?

Gonzalez: Ohtani has never faced Soto, either during the regular season or in the All-Star Game. It's unlikely this year, too, given that Soto isn't in the starting lineup and Ohtani, who might start, won't throw more than an inning. But one can dream. And this is a dream matchup.

Olney: Ohtani vs. anyone, as a hitter or a pitcher -- a reminder of how ridiculously unique he is.

Schoenfield: I'm going off the board here since there are too many to choose from. But how about Mets reliever Edwin Diaz, who has struck out more than 50% of the batters he has faced (something only Aroldis Chapman and Craig Kimbrel have done over a full season) against Luis Arraez, this generation's Tony Gwynn. As a reference: Gwynn faced Nolan Ryan 67 times and struck out nine times.

Passan: Ohtani vs. anyone. It could be Ohtani at the plate, as the starting designated hitter, against whoever is unlucky enough to face him. It could be Ohtani on the mound, as a pitcher, blowing 101 mph heat or unfair splitters or sweeping sliders or joint-locking curves. Ohtani puts the "All" in All-Star.

Contreras family affair

Brothers, Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras and Atlanta Braves DH William Contreras, are both starting for the NL. The last time brothers started in the same All-Star Game was 1992 when Robert and Sandy Alomar Jr. did it.

"We were just two kids dreaming of making it to the big leagues and now making it to the All-Star Game," Willson said. "It's a dream. There are a lot of brothers that would love to do the same. Being able to play with my brother against each other, then with each other, will be the best time of our lives."