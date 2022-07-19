2022 MLB All-Star Game: Best looks from Los Angeles

Bad Bunny surprises Juan Soto with the Home Run Derby championship chain as the Nationals slugger explains how he felt to compete. (0:58)

The midsummer festivities began with Juan Soto becoming the 2022 Home Run Derby champion after beating rookie Julio Rodriguez in the final round.

One of the perks of winning the Derby is getting to wear the championship chain, which should pair nicely with this year's gold-trimmed All-Star jerseys.

The uniforms were described by Nike as "inspired by the fame and fortune of the city of angels," with a "club-specific chest graphic drawn from the gold sheen of Hollywood award shows."

Players arrived to the All-Star Game ready for the red carpet with a wide variety of fashion statements on display.

A special day for the Contreras family!#AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/dAUrc16Ec7 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 19, 2022

The Polar Bear cleans up nice. 👀 pic.twitter.com/veAMfa2E9K — New York Mets (@Mets) July 19, 2022

The Mantiply family was born for the #AllStarGame red carpet. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/g6GtUjZe4D — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 19, 2022