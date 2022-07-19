2022 MLB All-Star Game: Best looks from Los Angeles

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game is in Los Angeles as Dodger Stadium hosts baseball's biggest stars.
The midsummer festivities began with Juan Soto becoming the 2022 Home Run Derby champion after beating rookie Julio Rodriguez in the final round.
One of the perks of winning the Derby is getting to wear the championship chain, which should pair nicely with this year's gold-trimmed All-Star jerseys.
The uniforms were described by Nike as "inspired by the fame and fortune of the city of angels," with a "club-specific chest graphic drawn from the gold sheen of Hollywood award shows."
Players arrived to the All-Star Game ready for the red carpet with a wide variety of fashion statements on display.
#LaBestia has arrived 😎@ronaldacunajr24 | #AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/Iw54KcRKdA— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) July 19, 2022
⭐️ @27vladdyjr's now a Red Carpet veteran! #AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/zqJXiAecg8— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 19, 2022
Shuffle— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 19, 2022
Shuffle
Flex one hand show the muscle@JuanSoto25_ // #AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/eQCphNyw9z
A special day for the Contreras family!#AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/dAUrc16Ec7— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 19, 2022
🌟 Happ now, you're an All-Star. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/jaAmqcw5Ey— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 19, 2022
Baby's first red carpet. 🌟@JeffMcNeil805 | #AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/E2skiOty4u— New York Mets (@Mets) July 19, 2022
The Polar Bear cleans up nice. 👀 pic.twitter.com/veAMfa2E9K— New York Mets (@Mets) July 19, 2022
d'Addy Trav brought the bling 💍#AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/V549PEnUMS— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) July 19, 2022
.@Starlingmart, style icon. 💫 pic.twitter.com/83MB4QQJEr— New York Mets (@Mets) July 19, 2022
The Mantiply family was born for the #AllStarGame red carpet. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/g6GtUjZe4D— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 19, 2022
Cue the 🎺, @SugarDiaz39 has arrived. pic.twitter.com/zekC6tinQB— New York Mets (@Mets) July 19, 2022
Blessing your timeline with @MaxFried32 #AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/0RxucO2PXK— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) July 19, 2022
d'Addy Trav brought the bling 💍#AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/V549PEnUMS— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) July 19, 2022
d'Addy Trav brought the bling 💍#AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/V549PEnUMS— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) July 19, 2022
July 19, 2022
Willy and Ian break down their #AllStarGame red carpet looks. pic.twitter.com/xOlImazYut— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 19, 2022