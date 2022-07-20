Giancarlo Stanton crushes a 457-foot moon shot, and Byron Buxton attempts to pass that length with a 425-foot homer of his own in the fourth inning. (1:00)

LOS ANGELES -- Major League Baseball's Midsummer Classic remains the most-watched all-star game in the major professional sports, even though it drew record lows in viewership for the fifth time since 2015.

Tuesday night's game from Los Angeles -- which the American League won 3-2 -- averaged 7.51 million viewers on Fox, according to Nielsen, a decline of 9.7% from last year's contest in Colorado. The audience peaked at 8.24 million between 9:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. ET.