2022 MLB trade deadline tracker: Rumors, latest updates, news and analysis for every major deal

The 2022 MLB trade deadline is coming fast, with teams weighing their biggest needs before 6 p.m. ET on Aug. 2 arrives.

Will the Washington Nationals make a blockbuster Juan Soto trade? Could Shohei Ohtani be on the move from the Los Angeles Angels? Could Luis Castillo and Willson Contreras be dealt to contenders? And which of the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros will go all-in to boost their 2022 World Series hopes?

Whether your favorite club is looking to add or deal away -- or stands somewhere in between -- here's the freshest intel we're hearing, reaction to completed deals and what to know for every team as trade season unfolds.

MLB trade deadline buzz

July 25 updates

Are the Padres a Soto trade fit? One team keeps coming up among rival scouts and executives when pondering potential fits for Juan Soto: the Padres. They have an immediate hole in their outfield, a desperate need for more offense, a clearly stated desire to contend immediately and, just as important, the type of audacious GM who can pull this type of move off. The starting point in a Soto deal would probably involve C.J. Abrams and MacKenzie Gore.

But two potential issues linger for AJ Preller: 1. Does he have the organizational depth to add additional pieces and beat a deep pool of interested teams, especially after parting with so much of it in an effort to bolster the rotation? 2. What about the money component, both with the Padres' reported desire to shed payroll to stay below the luxury-tax threshold and with the Nats' potential desire to attach a bloated contract like that of Patrick Corbin's? -- Alden Gonzalez

Will Cardinals prioritize an ace over a trade for Soto? While the Cardinals might be mentioned as a suitor for Juan Soto, they're focused on pitching heading into the deadline. For the second consecutive year, St. Louis looks to add a starter or two. Would the Reds trade Luis Castillo within the division? If so, St. Louis could be a strong fit. -- Jesse Rogers

Do the Dodgers have a big splash in them -- Soto or otherwise? In 2017, it was Yu Darvish. In 2018, it was Manny Machado. In 2021, it was Max Scherzer and Trea Turner. Does Andrew Friedman have another big move in him? The Dodgers have been identified as an early suitor for Juan Soto, for obvious reasons -- they have the prospect capital and the financial might to not only acquire Soto but perhaps even lock him in with a record-setting extension. That can't be ruled out, but in all likelihood, Friedman, uncomfortable with the amount of young talent he has parted with in recent years, makes an assortment of lower-tier moves for his pitching staff. The Dodgers have a lot of questions in both their rotation and their bullpen, but also a lot of impact players making their way back (most notably Dustin May, Walker Buehler and Blake Treinen). Look for them to prioritize depth. They've shown, for a while now, that they're elite at preventing runs even without top-shelf pitching. -- Alden Gonzalez

Possible suitors for Cubs All-Star catcher: The Cubs' Willson Contreras remains on track to be moved by the Aug. 2 deadline. To this point, the Cubs have not approached him with an offer for a contract extension. Possible suitors for the All-Star starter include the Rays, Guardians and Mets. -- Jesse Rogers

Will the Angels actually trade Ohtani or make moves to build around him? The big question surrounding the Angels over the next week or so: Will they truly entertain trade offers for Shohei Ohtani, a free agent after the 2023 season, or merely make moves on the margins in an effort (perhaps a final one) to contend next season? If it's the latter approach, look for Angels GM Perry Minasian to be aggressive in pursuit of major league players who are controllable at least through next year; the Angels have a lot of holes on their 40-man roster, and patching them all in one offseason is not realistic. Barring a midseason extension, Noah Syndergaard -- solid, albeit not dominant, on a one-year deal coming off a long hiatus `-- will probably be their most likely trade candidate, regardless of their approach. -- Alden Gonzalez

Why the White Sox are focused on bullpen help: Setup man Kendall Graveman is on pace to blow by his career high in appearances, while Joe Kelly has been inconsistent for the White Sox this season and Aaron Bummer has been injured. Given the overall lack of bullpen options as it tries to climb in the AL Central standings, Chicago is looking for deadline help from either side of the mound. -- Jesse Rogers

