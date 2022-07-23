New York Yankees reliever Michael King will miss the rest of the 2022 season after suffering a fractured right elbow during Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles, sources confirmed to ESPN.

The right-handed King exited in the eighth inning after throwing a pitch to Baltimore Orioles third baseman Ramon Urias.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone did not reveal a status for King after the game, a 7-6 New York win, but had expressed his concern for him.

"He's been one of the best pitchers in the league," Boone told reporters. "I hope and pray the best for King."

The New York Post first reported on the severity of King's injury.

Right-hander Jameson Taillon said the mood among the Yankees was "somber" over King after the game.

"He's a hard worker. I know he'll get back here and get back to the same spot he was in," Taillon told reporters. "It's never easy seeing a guy walk off the field. You think about his girlfriend and family watching. That's not easy for anyone."

King, 27, had posted a career-best 2.29 ERA this season to go with a 6-3 record, one save and 16 holds in 34 appearances.