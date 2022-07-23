Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson had his right clavicle broken on a foul tip during Friday's 9-5 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Stephenson, 25, suffered the injury when he was hit by the foul tip from Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt in the first inning. Stephenson left the game after being unable to make a throw on Goldschmidt's chopper between the plate and mound.

"I thought the pain would go away, but when I went to throw, I couldn't do it," Stephenson said. "I have to sleep in a chair. I can feel the bones rub together. The good thing is no surgery. It just has to heal right."

This is a third notable injury for Stephenson this season. He also suffered a concussion in April and a fractured right thumb in June.

He is hitting .319 with six home runs and 35 RBIs in 50 games this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.