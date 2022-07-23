The Boston Red Sox placed All-Star third baseman Rafael Devers on the 10-day injured list Saturday with right hamstring inflammation.

Speaking before Boston took on the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Devers felt right hamstring tightness in his last at-bat Friday night, and wasn't running well earlier in the game. He wasn't "feeling great" at the park when he arrived Saturday, Cora added, ultimately saying that in IL stint was possible.

To fill the roster spot, Boston promoted outfielder Jaylin Davis from Triple-A Worcester. Boston also transferred center fielder Enrique Hernandez to the 60-day injured list.

Devers, 25, has had a tremendous season despite Boston's ups and downs. He is hitting .324 with 22 home runs and 55 RBIs, and has been a consistent force in an inconsistent lineup.

Boston, which lost to Toronto 28-5 in the series opener, entered Saturday at 48-46, three games out of a wild-card position in the American League.