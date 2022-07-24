The St. Louis Cardinals will be without All-Star infielders Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt for their two-game series against the Blue Jays in Toronto this week because of Canada's COVID-19 vaccination rules, president of baseball operations John Mozeliak told reporters Sunday.
Catcher Austin Romine also will miss the series because he is unvaccinated against COVID-19.
To enter the country, the Canadian government requires a person to have received a second COVID-19 vaccine dose -- or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine -- at least 14 days before entry.
All three players will be placed on the restricted list and will not be paid or accrue major league service time for the two games, according to a March agreement between Major League Baseball and the players' association.
Mozeliak said the three players will be replaced on the roster by catcher Ivan Herrera, outfielder Conner Capel and infielder/outfielder Cory Spangenberg in the series, which will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Entering Sunday, Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals in batting average (.333), home runs (22), RBIs (74), on-base percentage (.416) and slugging percentage (.603). Arenado is second on the team in average (.299), home runs (18), RBIs (59) and slugging percentage (.534) and is third in on-base percentage (.363).
The Cardinals (51-45) entered Sunday in second place in the National League Central, 1½ games behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.