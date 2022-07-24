The St. Louis Cardinals will be without All-Star infielders Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt for their two-game series against the Blue Jays in Toronto this week because of Canada's COVID-19 vaccination rules, president of baseball operations John Mozeliak told reporters Sunday.

Catcher Austin Romine also will miss the series because he is unvaccinated against COVID-19.

To enter the country, the Canadian government requires a person to have received a second COVID-19 vaccine dose -- or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine -- at least 14 days before entry.

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire

All three players will be placed on the restricted list and will not be paid or accrue major league service time for the two games, according to a March agreement between Major League Baseball and the players' association.

Mozeliak said the three players will be replaced on the roster by catcher Ivan Herrera, outfielder Conner Capel and infielder/outfielder Cory Spangenberg in the series, which will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Entering Sunday, Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals in batting average (.333), home runs (22), RBIs (74), on-base percentage (.416) and slugging percentage (.603). Arenado is second on the team in average (.299), home runs (18), RBIs (59) and slugging percentage (.534) and is third in on-base percentage (.363).

The Cardinals (51-45) entered Sunday in second place in the National League Central, 1½ games behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.