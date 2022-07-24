An MRI performed on All-Star rookie outfielder Julio Rodriguez's left wrist showed bruising but no structural damage, although he remained out of the Seattle Mariners' lineup for the third straight game.

Rodriguez had the MRI after the Mariners' 3-1 loss to the Houston Astros on Saturday, manager Scott Servais said Sunday. Servais said he is hopeful Rodriguez can avoid the injured list.

"Right now, it's just day-to-day," Servais told reporters, according to MLB.com. "We'll make the decision if it's an IL [stint] down the road. I don't think it will be. I'm hopeful that it won't be. But you never know."

Rodriguez jammed the wrist last Sunday attempting to steal a base against the Texas Rangers, but told Servais he wasn't hurt afterward. He participated in the All-Star Home Run Derby on Monday at Dodger Stadium, hitting 81 homers and finishing second to Juan Soto, and then played in Tuesday's All-Star Game.

On Saturday, Rodriguez described his injury as "just soreness" and said it was starting to feel better after receiving treatment. He said the wrist began to bother him on Tuesday morning, after the Derby, but he had no regrets about taking part in the event.

"Not really, not at all," he said Saturday, according to the Seattle Times. "I feel like the only regret from there was finishing second. That's probably about it, because the Derby was definitely a blast."

Rodriguez had a breakout first half of the season, hitting .275 with 16 home runs, 52 RBIs, 21 stolen bases and an .814 OPS in 91 games to become perhaps the leading candidate to be named the American League's Rookie of the Year.

The Mariners (51-44) entered Sunday's game in second place in the American League West and in possession of the AL's third and final wild-card spot.