Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall will have surgery on his left wrist this week, the team said Sunday.

Duvall's surgery will be season ending, according to multiple reports.

Duvall tore the tendon sheath in his wrist after hitting the outfield wall Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels.

Manager Brian Snitker said after Sunday's 9-1 loss to the Angels that Duvall will have surgery but that he didn't know the extent of the injury.

In 86 games this season, Duvall is batting .213 with 12 home runs and 36 RBIs.

First baseman Mike Ford was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett.

