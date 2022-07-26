With the 2022 edition of the Yankees-Mets Subway Series set to begin, look back at their 2000 showdown. (2:10)

The New York Yankees have placed All-Star outfielder Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list with left Achilles tendinitis.

The Yankees announced the roster move before Tuesday night's crosstown showdown against the Mets but did not disclose how long Stanton will be sidelined.

Stanton was out of the starting lineup for New York's last two games against the Orioles this past weekend. Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters Sunday that Stanton appeared "exhausted" heading into the All-Star break last week and that he did not want to "push him through something now."

Stanton, 32, is batting .228 with 24 home runs and 61 RBIs this season for the first-place Yankees. The reigning All-Star Game MVP is tied with Mike Trout for third in the AL in homers, behind only teammate Aaron Judge (37) and Yordan Alvarez (28).

The Yankees recalled outfielder Tim Locastro from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to replace Stanton on the roster.