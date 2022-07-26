All-Star rookie outfielder Julio Rodriguez is back in the Seattle Mariners' lineup for Tuesday night's game against the Texas Rangers after missing the past four games with a bruised left wrist.

Rodriguez, who underwent an MRI on Saturday that showed bruising but no structural damage, is batting leadoff and playing center field. Fellow outfielder Jesse Winker, who missed the Mariners' 4-3 victory on Monday with a sprained ankle suffered on Sunday against the Houston Astros, is also back in the lineup Tuesday, batting fifth and playing left field.

Rodriguez jammed the wrist last Sunday attempting to steal a base against the Texas Rangers, but told Mariners manager Scott Servais he wasn't hurt afterward. He participated in the All-Star Home Run Derby last Monday at Dodger Stadium, hitting 81 homers and finishing second to Juan Soto, and then played in last Tuesday's All-Star Game.

Rodriguez said on Saturday the wrist began to bother him last Tuesday morning, after the Derby, but he had no regrets about taking part in the event.

He had a breakout first half of the season, hitting .275 with 16 home runs, 52 RBIs, 21 stolen bases and an .814 OPS in 91 games to become perhaps the leading candidate to be named the American League's Rookie of the Year.

The Mariners, who went 1-3 without Rodriguez in the lineup, currently hold the American League's third and final wild-card spot.