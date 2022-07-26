TORONTO -- Broadcaster Buck Martinez returned to the television booth Tuesday night when the Toronto Blue Jays opened a series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Martinez, 73, was diagnosed with cancer in April, and stepped away from the role while completing treatment for the disease. Sportsnet and the Blue Jays announced that Martinez would return last week, and he was on the call with play-by-play broadcaster Dan Shulman as Jose Berrios took the mound to begin the interleague series.

"I'm grateful for a tremendous medical team, who has given me great optimism that I will come through this with flying colors," Martinez said in April. "I hope to rejoin my Sportsnet teammates for the stretch run later this season, but in the meantime I will be watching from the sidelines as I fight the good fight."

Martinez is a former catcher for the Blue Jays and a 17-year veteran of the major leagues. He was hired to manage the Blue Jays in 2001 but was fired midway through his second season after compiling a 100-115 record.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.