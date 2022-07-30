Tim Anderson makes helmet to hat contact after being ejected on Friday. He would be assessed a 3-game suspension, which he is appealing. (0:31)

CHICAGO -- White Sox All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson was suspended three games and fined an undisclosed amount of money for making helmet to hat contact with home plate umpire Nick Mahrley during Friday night's game against the Oakland A's.

Anderson has appealed the suspension, meaning he will be eligible to play when the White Sox face Oakland on Saturday.

Anderson, 29, was unhappy with a first pitch strike call by Mahrley in the bottom of the seventh inning. The two had words before Mahrley ejected Anderson who then approached the umpire, making contact between his helmet and Mahrley's cap.

The jaw-to-jaw argument went on for a few more moments before manager Tony La Russa came out to take up the fight. He was ejected a few moments later. Anderson will be serving his second suspension this season, his first stemming from an incident that occurred last September where he made contact with an umpire during a bench-clearing fight with the Detroit Tigers.

He missed the first two games of 2022 due to that incident. He was also suspended for a game -- but won an appeal -- after he made an obscene gesture towards fans in Cleveland back in April. Anderson is appealing the current suspension, which will be held in abeyance until a hearing.

The A's won the game 7-3.