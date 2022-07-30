The Tampa Bay Rays are acquiring veteran lefty hitting outfielder David Peralta from the Arizona Diamondbacks for catching prospect Christian Cerda, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.

Peralta, 34, is a 9-year veteran with a career .803 OPS. He's hitting .248 with 12 home runs in 87 games this season, playing exclusively in left field for Arizona.

With injuries to Wander Franco and others, Peralta fills an immediate need from the left side of the plate for the Rays. He has a .823 OPS against right handed pitching this season.

Cerda, 19, was hitting .315 with a .982 OPS playing in the Florida Complex League (rookie) for Tampa Bay.

FanSided first reported the trade.