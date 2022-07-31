X-rays performed on rookie outfielder Julio Rodriguez's right hand were negative after he was hit by a pitch in the Seattle Mariners' 5-4 victory over the Houston Astros on Saturday night, general manager Jerry Dipoto told SiriusXM's MLB Network Radio on Sunday.

Dipoto said further assessment on Rodriguez's hand was ongoing in Houston on Sunday.

"Julio appears to be OK. I don't know that he'll be in the lineup today -- maybe, maybe not -- but it appears to be a good portent for the future," he said.

Rodriguez was hit on the back of the hand as he struck out swinging at a pitch in the top of the eighth. He played in the field in the bottom half of the inning before being lifted in the ninth.

Abraham Toro pinch-hit for Rodriguez in the ninth and delivered a go-ahead two-run single with two outs off Astros closer Ryan Pressly to help lift the Mariners to victory.

Rodriguez was 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Saturday night's game and is batting .271 with 18 homers and 57 RBIs this season.

The Mariners, in second place in the American League West standings, currently occupy the AL's second wild-card spot.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.