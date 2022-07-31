Right-handed starting pitcher Freddy Peralta, who has been sidelined by a lat strain since May 23, will rejoin the Milwaukee Brewers from the injured list this week when they play the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, manager Craig Counsell said Sunday.

It was unclear if Peralta will immediately return to the rotation or first pitch out of the bullpen until he's stretched out. The Brewers currently don't have a starter listed for Saturday when they host the Cincinnati Reds.

"Freddy will join us in Pittsburgh and then we'll figure out what he's doing to do and when," Counsell told reporters, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "His next outing will be with us. The when is to be determined."

Peralta, who is currently on the 60-day injured list, made two rehab starts for Triple-A Nashville, pitching to a 1.69 ERA in 5 1/3 innings pitched in which he allowed four hits, including a home run, and struck out eight, walking none.

"Freddy's rehab has gone really well," Counsell told reporters. "He's been pushing and pushing and pushing, and feeling great for a long time now. It's been a successful rehab and some successful outings, so we're excited to get him back."

The Brewers, who are in first place in the National League Central, have dealt with multiple injuries to their starting rotation and are currently without Peralta and right-hander Adrian Houser (flexor strain).

Peralta, 26, is 3-2 with a 4.42 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings this season. He made the All-Star team last year and went 10-5 with a 2.81 ERA and 195 strikeouts in 144 1/3 innings.