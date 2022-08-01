Jeff Passan says the Padres very much "remain intact" for Juan Soto despite trading a number of prospects for Josh Hader. (0:52)

Passan: Padres still in mix for Soto despite Hader trade (0:52)

The Milwaukee Brewers are trading star reliever Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres, a source told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Monday.

Hader, an All-Star for the fourth time this season, leads the majors with 29 saves. Behind him with 28 is San Diego's Taylor Rogers, who is being sent to Milwaukee.

In addition to Rogers, the Brewers are getting lefty pitching prospect Robert Gasser, outfielder Esteury Ruiz and right-hander Dinelson Lamet, sources told Passan.

Hader will be a free agent after the 2023 season.

Brewers setup man Devin Williams has a streak of 30 consecutive scoreless innings and appears to have regained his dominant form from 2020 when he was named the National League's Rookie of the Year. This season, Williams is 2-0 with six saves and a 1.59 ERA in 39⅔ innings. He has 66 strikeouts and 19 walks.