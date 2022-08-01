The San Diego Padres signed All-Star right-hander Joe Musgrove to a five-year contract extension Monday.

Terms were not disclosed, but according to multiple reports, the deal is worth $100 million. Musgrove is the first pitcher in Padres history to earn a $100 million contract, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

"Joe has consistently performed at a high level over the last two seasons, throwing the first no-hitter in Padres history and becoming an All-Star," Padres president of baseball operations and general manager A.J. Preller said in a statement. "He personifies a championship-level mindset and elevates the teammates around him. We're extremely happy to have Joe as part of our core group moving forward as we work to bring a World Series title to San Diego."

Musgrove, coming off the first All-Star Game appearance of his seven-year career, is 8-4 with a 2.65 ERA this season. He has an $8,625,000 salary and was on track to be eligible for free agency after the World Series.

Musgrove, 29, grew up in suburban El Cajon and played at Grossmont High. He etched himself into Padres lore when he threw the first no-hitter in franchise history in just his second start for San Diego, at Texas on April 9, 2021. It was in the team's 8,206th regular-season game.

He grew up a Padres fan and his family once had season tickets. He idolized Jake Peavy, who won the NL Cy Young Award with the Padres in 2007, and wears No. 44 in Peavy's honor. When he was 18, he got a tattoo of a baseball with the Padres logo in it, along with his last name and the year he was born.

"When I first came here, just the idea of staying in San Diego was enough for me. Playing in my hometown, with my family here, my friends, to experience all the things I dreamed of as a kid and get to live that out," he said last week when the sides were close to the deal. "But the longer I've spent here, it's become more about the people that are in the room and the staff and the growth I'm making here. So the clutch of people has made it more appealing than the fact that it's my hometown."

Musgrove was obtained from Pittsburgh on Jan. 19, 2021, as part of a three-team trade. He is 48-51 with a 3.82 ERA in his career.

Musgrove was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the first round of the 2011 amateur draft and traded to Houston in July 2012, making his big league debut with the Houston Astros in 2016. He earned the victory in Game 5 of the 2017 World Series, which the Astros won in seven games against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Astros traded him to Pittsburgh in January 2018 as part of the deal for Gerrit Cole.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.