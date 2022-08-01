The Houston Astros have acquired first baseman/outfielder Trey Mancini from the Baltimore Orioles in a three-team trade that also involves the Tampa Bay Rays, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Besides Mancini, the Astros are also getting right-hander Jayden Murray from the Rays, who are acquiring outfielder Jose Siri from Houston, sources said. The Orioles are receiving right-handers Seth Johnson (from the Rays) and Chayce McDermott (from Houston), sources said.

Mancini, 30, is hitting .268 with 10 home runs and 41 RBIs this season, his sixth with the Orioles (51-51), who have surprised this season and are just three games out of the American League's final wild-card spot entering Monday's games.

Mancini has been a bright spot as the Orioles have gone through a difficult rebuild. He earned Comeback Player of the Year honors in the American League last year after missing the 2020 season to be treated for Stage 3 colon cancer.

He joins an already formidable lineup for the Astros (67-36), who are atop the AL West standings.

Mancini has a .270 average, 117 home runs and 350 RBIs in 701 career games.

Siri, 27, is hitting .178 with three home runs and 10 RBIs in 147 plate appearances in the majors for the Astros this season and .296 with nine homers and 22 RBIs at Triple-A.

Murray, 24, who is currently pitching at Triple-A Durham, is 8-3 with a 4.35 ERA in 17 appearances (16 starts) at two levels of the Rays' minor league system.

Johnson, 23, is 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA in seven starts for Class A Bowling Green this season. He might miss all of next season because of Tommy John surgery.

McDermott, 23, is 6-1 with a 5.50 ERA in 19 appearances (10 starts) for Class A Asheville this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.