The Boston Red Sox are finalizing a deal to acquire outfielder Tommy Pham from the Cincinnati Reds, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Monday

It wasn't immediately known the full extent of the trade package.

News of Pham's addition came shortly after Boston agreed to send longtime catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros.

Whether the Red Sox would be a buyer or seller before Tuesday's trade deadline had been one of the biggest question marks in baseball. Boston has struggled since the All-Star break, dropping to 51-52 and into last place in the AL East. However, it's just 3.5 games behind the final AL wild card spot entering Monday night's play.

Pham, 34, was hitting .238 with 11 home runs and 57 runs scored in his first season in Cincinnati.