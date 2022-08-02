The St. Louis Cardinals are finalizing a deal to acquire left-hander Jose Quintana from the Pittsburgh Pirates, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Monday night.

Full trade details weren't immediately known.

Quintana is amid a rebound season in Pittsburgh, compiling a 3-5 record with a 3.50 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 103 innings. He's been especially effective PNC Park, with a 2.42 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while holding opponents to a .639 OPS.

St. Louis, 3 games behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central entering Monday night, is familiar with the veteran lefty, who pitched for the Chicago Cubs from 2017 to '20. But he struggled in his final two seasons in Chicago, and failed to rebound after signing as a free agent with the Los Angeles Angels last offseason (he ultimately was waived and picked up by the Giants).

Quintana is a free agent after the season.

The Cardinals, who also are in the Juan Soto sweepstakes, have been looking for pitching help, as well. Their rotation had a 4.40 ERA in July, which ranked 23rd in the majors.