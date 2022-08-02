WASINGTON -- Washington slugger Juan Soto homered off Max Scherzer in what could be his final game with the Nationals on Monday night.

Soto, who walked in his other three plate appearances as the Nationals lost to the New York Mets 7-3, is perhaps the biggest star who could be dealt before Tuesday's trade deadline.

"I feel good where I'm at,'' Soto said. "I understand it's a business and they need to do whatever they need to do. I'm just another player, another employee here like (former teammate Ryan Zimmerman) used to say.''

Several current teammates could also leave Washington as the Nationals, who own the majors' worst record at 35-69 and have lost four of five, look to sell for the second consecutive year.

Soto, a two-time All-Star and one of the few pivotal pieces remaining from Washington's 2019 title team, was applauded loudly throughout the night. He walked in the first, moved to third on Josh Bell's double and scored on Starling Marte's throwing error from right field.

Soto also belted Scherzer's pitch in the fourth to center field for his 21st homer of the season and 119th -- and perhaps last -- with the Nationals.

"It means a lot,'' Soto said of the fan reaction. "It kind of feels weird, too, because nothing's happened yet. We're still waiting. It's kind of cool at the same time, but it's kind of weird, too.''

The Associated Press contributed to this report.