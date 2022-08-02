The Atlanta Braves have acquired veteran right-hander Jake Odorizzi from the Houston Astros for relief pitcher Will Smith, it was announced Tuesday.

Odorizzi, 32, started on Sunday during the Astros' 3-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners. The veteran allowed two hits and struck out a season-high eight in seven scoreless innings versus Seattle, and he didn't yield a hit until the fourth inning.

He is 4-3 with a 3.75 ERA and 46 strikeouts this season, and he missed 42 games with a lower left leg injury. The 32-year-old starter was an All-Star while with the Minnesota Twins in 2019, when he won a career-high 15 games. He also has pitched for the Tampa Bay Rays and Kansas City Royals in his 11 MLB seasons, compiling a career 72-66 record with a 3.94 ERA.

Smith, 33, has five saves with a 4.38 ERA this season, his third with the Braves. The left-hander has 91 career saves and a 3.61 ERA while pitching for Atlanta, the San Francisco Giants, the Milwaukee Brewers and the Royals.

The Braves on Monday night added veteran depth to an already potent lineup, acquiring outfielder Robbie Grossman from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for minor league pitcher Kris Anglin.