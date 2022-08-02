San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer, who earlier rejected a trade to the Washington Nationals as part of the Juan Soto deal, is now heading to the Boston Red Sox, sources confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.

As part of the deal, San Diego will be paying down a significant portion of the approximately $44 million remaining on Hosmer's contract to the Red Sox, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Sources told ESPN earlier Tuesday that Hosmer was to be part of the Padres' package to acquire Soto and Josh Bell from the Nationals, but Hosmer, as part of his contract, refused to remove Washington from his no-trade list.

Hosmer, 32, is hitting .272 with eight home runs and 40 RBIs this season. He agreed to a $144 million, eight-year deal with San Diego before the 2018 season, and he is owed about $7 million for the rest of this season and $13 million annually from 2023 to 2025.

The first baseman spent his first seven seasons with the Kansas City Royals and has a .277 career average with 196 home runs and 875 RBIs.

The San Diego Union-Tribune first reported the Hosmer deal to the Red Sox.