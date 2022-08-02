The Philadelphia Phillies are acquiring closer David Robertson and outfielder Brandon Marsh in separate trades with the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Angels, respectively, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The Angels are acquiring minor league catcher Logan O'Hoppe in exchange for Marsh, sources said.

Robertson, 37, is in the midst of a resurgent year. He has given up just 23 hits in 40 1/3 innings while accumulating 14 saves and a 2.23 ERA for the well-below-.500 Cubs. He has closing and setup experience, so the Phillies can use him in either role.

Marsh will likely take over in center field for the Phillies, who have been searching for an answer to the position for most of the season.

Marsh, 24, is hitting .226 with eight home runs and 37 RBIs this season.

Robertson previously pitched for the Phillies in 2019, when he had a 0-1 record and 5.40 ERA in 6⅔ innings pitched before injuring his elbow.

O'Hoppe, 22, is hitting .269 with 15 home runs and 45 RBIs at Double-A Reading this season.

The Phillies (55-47) currently hold the NL's final wild-card spot with a one-game lead over the St. Louis Cardinals.

ESPN's Jesse Rogers contributed to this report.