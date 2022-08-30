Baseball history could be on the horizon as Aaron Judge approaches the elite mark of 60 home runs.

The New York Yankees outfielder came one step closer to the historic mark with his 50th home run against the Los Angeles Angels. The Yankees outfielder has had an outstanding season at the plate, batting .296 and logging 110 RBIs. He's one of the reasons New York is among MLB's elite entering the stretch run.

Judge is also on the verge of making Yankees history, only needing 12 more dingers to break Roger Maris' 1961 record of 61 home runs in a season -- a mark that has stood for over 60 years. It is also the American League single-season record for home runs.

The quest to see if Judge can reach 60 has captured the baseball world. We are tracking every home run he hits from now until the end of the season.

Here's where Judge stands in his chase for MLB history.

Home run No. 50

Judge launched a 1-1 curveball off Jose Quijada to center field for his 50th home run of the year. He's the first Yankees player 50 HR before September since Roger Maris in 1961. It's also his second 50-home run season in his career. He's the third Yankees player to record multiple 50-HR seasons, joining Babe Ruth (4) & Mickey Mantle (2). He's on pace for 63 home runs this season.