Baseball history is on the horizon as Aaron Judge approaches Roger Maris' American League record of 61 home runs with 15 games remaining.

The New York Yankees outfielder came one step closer Tuesday night with his 60th home run of the year against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Yankees outfielder has had an outstanding season at the plate, batting .316 and logging 128 RBIs. He is one of the reasons New York is among MLB's elite entering the stretch run.

Judge needs only two home runs to break Maris' 1961 record -- a mark that has stood for six decades and, until Mark McGwire hit 70 in 1998, was the single-season record for all MLB.

Judge's quest to reach 62 has captivated the baseball world. We are tracking every home run he hits from now until the end of the season.

Here's where Judge stands in his chase for MLB history.

All-time single-season home run list

1. Barry Bonds, 73 (2001)

2. Mark McGwire, 70 (1998)

3. Sammy Sosa, 66 (1998)

4. Mark McGwire, 65 (1999)

5. Sammy Sosa, 64 (2001)

6. Sammy Sosa, 63 (1999)

7. Roger Maris, 61 (1961)

T-8. Babe Ruth, 60 (1927)

Aaron Judge, 60 (2022)

T-9. Babe Ruth, 59 (1921)

Giancarlo Stanton, 59 (2017)

Aaron Judge's next games:

Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. ET vs. PIT (facing Roansy Contreras)

Thursday, 7:15 p.m. ET vs. BOS (facing Michael Wacha)

Friday, 7:05 p.m. ET vs. BOS (facing Rich Hill)

Home run No. 60

With Maris' sons Roger Jr. and Kevin looking on at Yankee Stadium, Judge launched his 60th home run of the season deep into left field off Pirates pitcher Wil Crowe. According to ESPN Stats & Information, Judge is the first player to hit his 60th of the season out of the leadoff spot and the first to do it out of any spot other than third or fourth. Shortly after Judge hit his 60th, Giancarlo Stanton smacked a game-winning walk-off grand slam to rally the Yankees from an 8-4 deficit in the ninth.

No. 60 ties The Sultan of Swat for 2nd all-time in American League history!@TheJudge44 👨‍⚖️ pic.twitter.com/DNwFXsJFMC — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 21, 2022

Home run No. 59

On a 1-2 count, Judge took Angel Perdomo 443 feet to left field for his second home run of the game. He now holds the all-time AL record for home runs by a right-handed hitter, and is one dinger from tying Babe Ruth for second all time in AL history.

Masterful Mashing.



59th of the year. 2nd of the game. #AllRise pic.twitter.com/5XKksQuDYX — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 18, 2022

Home run No. 58

Judge took a third-pitch sinker 414 feet to right field off Jason Alexander for his 58th home run of the season. He has now tied Hank Greenberg and Jimmie Foxx for the AL record for most home runs by a right-handed batter.

The Judge drops the gavel for No. 58 👨‍⚖️ pic.twitter.com/vhALyAMwZH — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 18, 2022

Home run No. 57

Judge launched a 389-foot home run over the Green Monster, off Garrett Whitlock. It's his 10th multi-home run game of the season, which ties him with Alex Rodriguez and Jimmie Foxx for the second-most in American League history. Only Hank Greenberg has more, with 11.

2nd of the game. 57th (❗️) of the year. #ALLRISE pic.twitter.com/xdngqn05GD — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 14, 2022

Home run No. 56

Judge poked a 383-foot homer just over the right field wall at Fenway Park off Nick Pivetta. According to ESPN Stats and Information research, Judge's 56 home runs are the fourth-most by a Yankee in a single season in franchise history, trailing only Roger Maris' 61 home runs in 1961 and Babe Ruth's 60 home runs in 1927 and 59 home runs in 1921.

Home run No. 55

Judge hit a 374-foot home run to left field off Louie Varland on Wednesday afternoon. It's the second time in his career he's hit a home run in at least four consecutive games. Judge is now on pace for 65 home runs, assuming he plays the rest of the Yankees' 26 games.

Home run No. 54

Judge hit a two-run home run to left field off Trevor Megill, breaking a 2-2 tie and proving to be the difference in a 5-2 win. This ties him with Alex Rodriguez for most home runs in a season by a right-handed hitter in New York Yankees history.

Second-deck for No. 54 👨‍⚖️ pic.twitter.com/hzXycYma0m — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 5, 2022

Home run No. 53

Leading off the game, Judge needed only two pitches before taking Shawn Armstrong 450 feet to left field. It's Judge's new career high in home runs. He's on pace for 66 home runs, which would tie Sammy Sosa for third-most in MLB history.

No. 53 is single-season career high for @TheJudge44! 👨‍⚖️👏 pic.twitter.com/yhkDtaX6ra — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 4, 2022

Home run No. 52

In the top of the ninth inning against the Rays, Judge launched a 392-foot dinger off of a Jason Adam changeup for his 52nd homer, matching his career high from 2017.

Home run No. 51

Judge took a fastball into center field off Angels starter Mike Mayers. He is now tied with Maris for most home runs before September in Yankees history.

Home run No. 50

Judge launched a 1-1 curveball off Jose Quijada to center field for his 50th home run of the year. He's the first Yankees player with 50 HR before September since Roger Maris in 1961. It's also his second 50-home run season in his career. He's the third Yankees player to record multiple 50-HR seasons, joining Babe Ruth (4) & Mickey Mantle (2). He's on pace for 63 home runs this season.