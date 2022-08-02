Baseball Tonight discusses Whit Merrifield being traded from the Royals to the Blue Jays right before the deadline. (1:18)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Royals sent utility man Whit Merrifield to the Blue Jays just minutes before Tuesday's trade deadline, even though the two-time All-Star was unvaccinated against COVID-19 and had to miss Kansas City's trip to Toronto last month.

It's unclear whether Merrifield, who has primarily played second base but is capable of playing anywhere in the outfield and across the infield, has received or is planning to get the shot required of all players traveling to Canada.

Merrifield drew the ire of Royals fans when, prior to their trip to Toronto, he said: "Something happens and I happen to get on a team that has a chance to go play in Canada in the postseason, maybe that changes." Many in Kansas City took that to mean he wouldn't get vaccinated for his last-place team but would be open to it for a contender.

Roughly three weeks later, Merrifield has been placed in precisely that situation.

In exchange, the Royals received speedy outfielder Samad Taylor and right-hander Max Castillo, both of whom could help their big league team as soon as this season. The 24-year-old Taylor is hitting .258 with nine homers and 23 stolen bases in 70 games for Triple-A Buffalo while the 23-year-old Castillo has a 3.05 ERA in nine appearances for Toronto.

The 33-year-old Merrifield is hitting .240 with 30 extra-base hits and 15 stolen bases in 95 games this season. He has proved to be dependable -- his 553-game Iron Man streak ended last month because of a toe injury -- and he has led the league in hits twice, led the league in stolen bases three times and had an American League-leading 42 doubles last season.

Merrifield is making $7 million this season and is due $2.75 million next season along with a $4 million bonus for spending fewer than 110 days on the injured list in 2022. He has an $18 million mutual option for 2024 with a $500,000 buyout.

The Blue Jays also acquired right-hander Mitch White and minor league infielder Alex De Jesus from the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline in exchange for minor league pitchers Nick Frasso and Moises Brito.

Earlier Tuesday, the Blue Jays strengthened their bullpen by acquiring relievers Anthony Bass and Zach Pop (as well as a player to be named later) from the Miami Marlins for shortstop prospect Jordan Groshans.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.