2022 Little League World Series: Schedule, results, how to watch and more

The Little League World Series is upon us, with 2022 marking the 75th anniversary of the tournament.

And there's more fun to be had, as this is the first year of the tournament's expansion -- with the number of teams in the Little League Baseball World Series (LLBWS) increased to 20 and the Little League Softball World Series (LLSWS) increased to 12.

ESPN's coverage of Little League Baseball begins Aug. 4 with regional tournaments, while Little League Softball regional tournament coverage began July 23.

The LLBWS tournament in Williamsport, Pa., starts on Aug. 17 and is capped off with the United States and International finals on Aug. 27 and the LLBWS final on Aug. 28. The LLSWS tournament runs from Aug. 9 through the final on Aug. 15.

This year's festivities will also feature the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles facing off in the MLB Little League Classic on Aug. 21 at historic Bowman Field in Williamsport.

We have everything you need to know from the schedule to how to watch all the games to results and highlights as we get underway.

Full coverage of the LLWS can be found here.

Watch every game: Baseball | Softball

Check out our coverage from the 2021 LLWS:

Kurkjian: The Little League World Series is back! Here's why it's so magical

Little League World Series players say the darndest things

Glanville: Ohtani in the Little League Classic? MLB could find no better ambassador

Little League Baseball Region Tournament schedule

(All times in ET)

Aug. 4

10 a.m. Southeast Game 1 on ESPN+

10 a.m. Southwest Game 1 on Longhorn Network

1 p.m. Southeast Game 2 on ESPN+

1 p.m. Southwest Game 2 on Longhorn Network

4 p.m. Southeast Game 3 on ESPN+

4 p.m. Southwest Game 3 on Longhorn Network

7 p.m. Southwest Game 4 on Longhorn Network

7 p.m. Southeast Game 4 on ESPN+

Aug. 5

10 a.m. Midwest Game 1 on ESPN+

10 a.m. Southeast Game 5 on ESPN+

10 a.m. Southwest Game 5 on Longhorn Network

1 p.m. Midwest Game 2 on ESPN+

1 p.m. Southeast Game 6 on ESPN+

1 p.m. Southwest Game 6 on Longhorn Network

4 p.m. Midwest Game 3 on ESPN+

4 p.m. Southeast Game 7 on ESPN+

4 p.m. Southwest Game 7 on Longhorn Network

7 p.m. Midwest Game 4 on ESPN+

7 p.m. Southeast Game 8 on ESPN+

7 p.m. Southwest Game 8 on Longhorn Network

Aug. 6

10 a.m. Great Lakes 1 on ESPN+

10 a.m. New England Game 1 on ESPN+

12 p.m. Northwest Game 1 on ESPN+

1 p.m. Midwest Game 5 on ESPN+

1 p.m. New England Game 2 on ESPN+

1 p.m. Southeast Game 9 on ESPN+

3 p.m. Northwest Game 2 on ESPN+

4 p.m. Midwest Game 6 on ESPN+

4 p.m. Southeast Game 10 on ESPN+

4 p.m. Metro Game 1 on ESPN+

5 p.m. Southwest Game 9 on Longhorn Network

7 p.m. Great Lakes 2 on ESPN+

7 p.m. West Game 1 on ESPN+

7 p.m. Metro Game 2 on ESPN+

8 p.m. Southwest Game 10 on Longhorn Network

10:30 p.m. West Game 2 on ESPN+

Aug. 7

10 a.m. Mid-Atlantic Game 1 on ESPN+

10 a.m. Midwest Game 7 on ESPN+

11 a.m. Southeast Game 11 on ESPN+

12 p.m. Mountain Game 1 on ESPN+

1 p.m. Mid-Atlantic Game 2 on ESPN+

1 p.m. Midwest Game 8 on ESPN+

1 p.m. Southwest Game 11 on Longhorn Network

3 p.m. Mountain Game 2 on ESPN+

3 p.m. Southeast Game 12 Semifinal 1 on ESPN

4 p.m. New England Game 3 on ESPN+

4 p.m. Great Lakes Game 3 on ESPN+

5 p.m. Southwest Game 12 Semifinal 1 on ESPN

7 p.m. Metro Game Game3 on ESPN+

7 p.m. West Game 3 on ESPN+

7 p.m. Great Lakes Game 4 on ESPN+

10 p.m. Northwest Game 3 on ESPN+

Aug. 8

9 a.m. New England Game 4 Semifinal 1 on ESPN

10 a.m. Midwest Game 9 on ESPN+

11 a.m. Southeast Game 13 Semifinal 2 on ESPN

1 p.m. Metro Game 4 Semifinal 1 on ESPN

1 p.m. Great Lakes Game 5 on ESPN+

1 p.m. Mountains Game 3 on ESPN+

3 p.m. Southwest Game 13 Semifinal 2 on ESPN

4 p.m. Midwest Game 10 on ESPN+

5 p.m. West Game 4 Semifinal 1 on ESPN

5 p.m. Mid-Atlantic Game 3 on ESPN+

7 p.m. Great Lakes Game 6 Semifinal 1 on ESPN

9 p.m. Northwest Game 4 Semifinal 1 on ESPN

Aug. 9

11 a.m. Midwest Game 11 on ESPN+

1 p.m. Southwest Game 14 Final on ESPN

3 p.m. Great Lakes Game 7 Semifinal 2 on ESPN

5 p.m. Southeast Game 14 Final on ESPN

7 p.m. Mid-Atlantic Game 4 Semifinal 1 on ESPN

9 p.m. Mountain Game 4 Semifinal 1 on ESPN

Aug. 10

11 a.m. Midwest Game 12 Semifinal 1 on ESPN

1 p.m. New England Game 5 Semifinal 2 on ESPN

3 p.m. Northwest Game 5 Semifinal 2 on ESPN

5 p.m. Great Lakes Game 8 Championship Game on ESPN

7 p.m. Metro Game 5 Semifinal 2 on ESPN2

9 p.m. West Game 5 Semifinal 2 on ESPN2

Aug. 11

11 a.m. Midwest Game 13 Semifinal 2 on ESPN

1 p.m. Mid-Atlantic Game 5 Semifinal 2 on ESPN

3 p.m. Mountain Game 5 Semifinal 2 on ESPN

5 p.m. New England Game 6 Championship Game on ESPN

7 p.m. Northwest Game 6 Championship Game on ESPN

Aug. 12

1 p.m. Midwest Game 14 Championship Game on ESPN

3 p.m. Mid-Atlantic Game 6 Championship Game on ESPN

5 p.m. Mountain Game 6 Championship Game on ESPN

7 p.m. Metro Game 6 Championship Game on ESPN

9 p.m. West Game 6 Championship Game on ESPN

Little League Softball World Series schedule

(All times in ET)

Aug. 9

10 a.m. Mid-Atlantic vs. Central on ESPN+

1 p.m. Northwest vs. Southwest on ESPN+

4 p.m. North Carolina vs. West on ESPN+

7 p.m. Asia-Pacific vs. Canada on ESPN+

Aug. 10

10 a.m. Latin America vs. W2 on ESPN+

1 p.m. New England vs. W1 on ESPN+

4 p.m. Europe & Africa vs. W4 on ESPN+

7 p.m. Southeast vs. W3 on ESPN+

Aug. 11

10 a.m. Little League Softball World Series Game 9 on ESPN+

1 p.m. Little League Softball World Series Game 10 on ESPN+

4 p.m. Little League Softball World Series Game 11 on ESPN+

7 p.m. Little League Softball World Series Game 12 on ESPN+

Aug. 12

10 a.m. Little League Softball World Series Game 13 on ESPN+

1 p.m. Little League Softball World Series Game 14 on ESPN+

4 p.m. Pool A Semifinal 1 on ESPN2

7 p.m. Pool B Semifinal 1 on ESPN2

Aug. 13

1 p.m. Pool A Semifinal 2 on ESPN2

4 p.m. Pool B Semifinal 2 on ESPN2

Aug. 14

1 p.m. Pool B Final on ESPN

4 p.m. Pool A Final on ESPN

Aug. 15

4 p.m. Little League Softball World Series Third Place Game on ESPN

7 p.m. Little League Softball World Series Final on ESPN