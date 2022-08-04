The Boston Red Sox on Thursday have released outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.

Bradley, 32, rejoined the Red Sox after the team acquired the outfielder and two minor leaguers in a December 2021 trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up slugger Hunter Renfroe.

He was hitting .210 with three home runs and 29 RBIs in 92 games for the Red Sox while making $9.5 million this season.

Bradley, who has a career .228 batting average, was a mainstay for Boston during his first stint with the Red Sox from 2013 to 2020, earning an All-Star nod in 2016 and MVP honors during the 2018 American League Championship Series. He had 62 outfield assists while making 769 starts for the Red Sox.