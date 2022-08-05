Detroit Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera for the first time on Thursday said this may be the final season in his Hall of Fame career.

Cabrera had previously stated he wanted to play through the end of his contract, which runs through 2025 but is only fully guaranteed through next season. Cabrera is owed $32 million in 2023. The Tigers then have an option to buy out the remaining two years of the contract.

"I've got to talk to my agent, I've got to talk to the GM, I'm got to talk to everybody [to] see what's going to be the plan for next year," Cabrera told reporters ahead of Detroit's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. "Right now we don't know. We're focused on today. We're going to go day by day and see what happens. I don't think about next year. I'm thinking about trying to finish healthy this year."

The 39-year-old said he has been playing through knee pain in recent weeks and will be limited to just every other day during Detroit's six-game homestand.

"You've got to understand your body," Cabrera said. "I understand my body and I understand my position now on this team. I'm OK. I'm going to keep working. Every time they give me a chance to play I'm going to go out there and do my best. That's the bottom line. That's what matters. And it's an opportunity for young guys here to get more at-bats and see what we've got for next year."

Cabrera made history earlier this year, recording his 3,000th hit to become the seventh member of the 500 HR/3,000 hit club. He was selected to the All-Star team as well, his 12th selection and the first since 2016.

After a stellar May, however, Cabrera's numbers have come back down to earth. He's slashing .271/.321/.336 with four home runs and 36 RBIs this season.