MILWAUKEE -- The Cincinnati Reds' depleted pitching staff took another hit Friday when rookie right-hander Hunter Greene was placed on the 15-day injured list with a strained right shoulder.

Greene, who will be 23 on Saturday, seemed to be turning the corner in his young career over the past month, posting a 2.70 ERA over his latest four starts with 29 strikeouts and eight walks in 23⅓ innings.

He pitched a gem his last time out, holding the Marlins to just a hit while striking out eight without walking a batter over six scoreless innings.

When the injury occurred and its severity haven't been announced yet by the Reds, who made the move shortly before opening a three-game series against the NL Central-leading Brewers in Milwaukee.

Right-handed reliever Ryan Hendrix was recalled from Triple-A Louisville to fill Greene's spot on the active roster.