Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mickey Moniak had to leave the second game of a doubleheader at the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night after taking a pitch off his finger on a bunt attempt in the ninth inning.

Moniak, who was acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies at Tuesday's trade deadline in a deal for pitcher Noah Syndergaard, went for X-rays, and Angels interim manager Phil Nevin was not expecting good news.

"It's not looking good," Nevin said. "I'm crushed for him, but it's a part of the game."

Moniak, the top pick in the 2016 amateur draft, hit his second home run in three days before the injury. The 24-year-old outfielder also went deep on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, but he began the day a .131 career hitter in 99 at-bats over 50 big league games.

The teams split Saturday's doubleheader, with the Mariners winning the opener 2-1 and the Angels taking the nightcap 7-1.

