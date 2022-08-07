Right-hander Ian Anderson, a big part of the Atlanta Braves' rotation last year in their run to a World Series championship, was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday after his struggles this season.

Anderson (9-6) has a 5.11 ERA this season in 21 starts. He last pitched on Friday in the Braves' 9-6 victory over the New York Mets when he lasted 4⅔ innings during which he allowed four earned runs, seven hits, walked four and struck out three.

The Braves, currently in second place in the National League East and holding the NL's top wild-card spot, acquired more rotation depth at the trade deadline last week when they dealt for right-hander Jake Odorizzi.

Odorizzi made his Braves debut on Saturday afternoon, in the first game of a doubleheader, pitching 4⅔ innings and allowing three earned runs, six hits and three walks while striking out four. He took the loss in Atlanta's 8-5 defeat to the Mets and is 4-4 with a 3.76 ERA this season.

The Braves also recalled right-hander Huascar Ynoa from Gwinnett on Sunday to give them an extra arm for Sunday's series finale against the Mets.

Anderson is 21-13 with a 3.99 ERA in 51 career starts. He has excelled in the postseason with a 4-0 record and 1.26 ERA in eight starts the past two seasons. That includes a 2-0 record last postseason, including a victory over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series.

Anderson, 24, now will get a chance to work through his struggles in the minors with the hope he can return to the Braves later this season so he can again contribute in the postseason.

In another move Sunday, the Braves recalled catcher Chadwick Tromp from Triple-A after Travis d'Arnaud suffered a leg injury trying to tag out the Mets' Pete Alonso at home plate on Saturday night in Atlanta's 6-2 loss. X-rays were negative and d'arnaud is considered day-to-day.

Outfielder Guillermo Heredia was optioned to Gwinnett to create a roster space for Tromp.