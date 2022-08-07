Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mickey Moniak has a fracture to the tip of his left middle finger that will sideline him, but he hasn't been ruled out for the rest of the season.

X-rays revealed the injury after he took a pitch off his finger while attempting a bunt Saturday night in the second game of a doubleheader against the Seattle Mariners, which the Angels won 7-1.

Moniak, who was acquired by the Angels at the trade deadline in the deal that sent Noah Syndergaard to the Philadelphia Phillies, also received stiches to his finger.

Moniak, 24, wasn't immediately put on the injured list Sunday but will likely be moved there this week. Mike Frostad, who said Moniak hasn't been ruled out for the remainder of the season, said that the outfielder won't be reevaluated for seven to 10 days, after he has the stitches removed, according to MLB.com.

"... Best-case scenario as far as what we thought it could have been with the break," Angels interim manager Phil Nevin said Sunday.

The Angels claimed Steven Duggar off waivers from the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, giving them another outfielder for Sunday's series finale against the Mariners. Outfielder Dillon Thomas was designated for assignment.

It's the second time this season Moniak has been sidelined by a fracture to his hand. In spring training with the Phillies, he suffered a hairline fracture ot his right hand, keeping him off Philadelphia's Opening Day roster after he had hit .378 with six home runs in Grapefruit League games.

"Obviously you never want this to happen, you want to be on the field playing the game. ... Let alone twice in one year. It's not ideal, but it is what it is," Moniak said Sunday.

Moniak, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 draft, hit his second home run in three days with the Angels before his most recent injury.

"I was feeling good at the plate, I felt comfortable ... I showed a little glimpse of what I can do and what I'm capable of," he said.