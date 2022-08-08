The Chicago Cubs on Monday claimed outfielder/designated hitter Franmil Reyes off waivers from the Cleveland Guardians.

Reyes, who began the season as the cleanup hitter for the Guardians, was designated for assignment by the team on Saturday. He had been optioned to Triple-A Columbus earlier last week after batting .213 with nine home runs and 104 strikeouts in 263 at-bats.

The 27-year-old Reyes belted 37 homers in 2019 -- splitting the season between Cleveland and the San Diego Padres -- and had 30 homers and a career-high 85 RBIs in 2021.

He is earning $4.55 million on a one-year contract this season and is arbitration-eligible the next two seasons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.