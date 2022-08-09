Matt Carpenter fouls a ball off his left foot in the first inning and would get taken out of the game later on with a left foot fracture. (0:31)

SEATTLE -- Matt Carpenter's dream comeback season with the New York Yankees might have come to an early end Monday night.

Carpenter, 36, broke his left foot when he fouled off an 89 mph slider from Seattle Mariners starter Logan Gilbert in the first inning.

After hobbling in pain, Carpenter was briefly checked by manager Aaron Boone but finished the at-bat and struck out swinging. Tm Locastro replaced Carpenter at DH in the third inning.

"My mindset is that this won't be the end for me here this year," Carpenter said. "I'm hopeful that I can come back and contribute."

A front-runner for American League Comeback Player of the Year, Carpenter is batting .305 with 15 home runs and 37 RBIs in just 128 at-bats for New York this season, and had reached base in 27 of his 35 starts. Last month, he batted .356 in 73 at-bats.

All this came after hitting seven home runs in 418 plate appearances over the previous two seasons.

The Texas native signed with the Yankees in May after he was released by the Texas Rangers, for whom he spent the first month and a half of the season toiling at Triple-A.

Since debuting with the Yankees on May 26, Carpenter has a .727 slugging percentage, the best in MLB during that span (minimum of 100 plate appearances). New York has averaged 6.5 runs per game with Carpenter in the lineup and 4.8 runs without him.

Breakout Season At Age 36 No player has had a higher OPS than Matt Carpenter this season (minimum 100 at-bats). Player OPS Matt Carpenter 1.138 Aaron Judge 1.059 Yordan Álvarez 1.045 Paul Goldschmidt 1.029 -- ESPN Stats & Information

Carpenter entered Monday night's game following an emotional series against the St. Louis Cardinals, the team with which he spent the first 11 years of his career. Carpenter received a lengthy standing ovation prior to his first at-bat and went 2-for-12 in the series at St. Louis.

It's the latest significant injury for the Yankees, who snapped a season-worst five-game losing streak Monday evening with a 9-4 victory. All-Star slugger Giancarlo Stanton and pitchers Luis Severino, Michael King and Miguel Castro all went down hurt last month, and they haven't returned yet.

King will miss the rest of the season with a broken right elbow, while Severino (right lat strain) and Castro (right shoulder strain) are also on the 60-day injured list. Stanton is on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 24, with left Achilles tendinitis.

New York has the best record in the American League at 71-39 and leads the AL East by 10½ games.

ESPN Stats & Information and The Associated Press contributed to this report.