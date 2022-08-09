Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale broke his right wrist in a bike accident last week and underwent season-ending surgery Monday, the team announced, ending his year after a myriad of injuries and just 5.2 innings pitched.

Sale, 33, already had missed most of the season after a broken rib cage suffered during a lockout workout, sidelined him until July 12. Following a scoreless 2022 debut, Sale left his second start after two-thirds of an inning when a line drive from New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks fractured the pinky on his throwing hand.

A seven-time All-Star, Sale had hoped to return by September following surgery on his finger. He is in the third year of a five-year, $145 million contract extension during which he has thrown a total of 48.1 innings. Sale missed the 2020 season after Tommy John surgery and returned last year for nine starts, when he went 5-1 with a 3.16 ERA.

The open reduction internal fixation surgery, which uses hardware to align a broken bone, stabilized Sale's wrist and should take two months to heal. The Red Sox, who at 54-56 are in last place in the American League East division, rank 22nd in ERA and innings pitched from their starters this season.

Acquired in a blockbuster trade that sent third baseman Yoan Moncada, right-hander Michael Kopech and two other minor leaguers to the Chicago White Sox in December 2016, Sale has been elite for the Red Sox when he's been on the mound, recording the final out in the 2018 World Series and posting a 3.09 ERA with 820 strikeouts and 127 walks over 568 regular-season innings.

Sale can opt out of the final two years and $55 million of his contract this winter. He is expected to be ready for the start of spring training in 2023.

