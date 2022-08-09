Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson could miss time because of a hand injury, according to the team, after he returned to Chicago from a road trip on Sunday to be checked out by doctors.

Anderson, 29, is currently serving a two-game suspension for making contact with an umpire, but it's possible he'll miss even more time.

The injury reportedly occurred at the plate during Saturday's game against the Texas Rangers. Afterward, Anderson agreed to start serving his suspension, likely knowing he needed time for his hand to heal anyway.

Anderson is hitting .301 but has been slumping over the past month. Since 2020, the White Sox are 145-106 when he's in the starting lineup and just 38-41 when he's out, scoring nearly a run less when he's missing.

Leury Garcia is starting at shortstop in Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday.