Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson had successful surgery for a sagittal band tear on the middle finger of his left hand, the team announced Thursday.

Anderson, who suffered the injury during an at-bat Saturday against the Texas Rangers, is expected to return to the active roster in approximately six weeks, the team said.

The sagittal band is part of the extending mechanism of a finger. The injury is causing a "dislocation of the exterior tendon," according to a release by the team.

Anderson, 29, is hitting .301 this season, with six home runs and 25 RBIs.

The White Sox are 2½ games behind Cleveland in the American League Central entering Thursday's games. They are also 2½ games back in the AL wild-card race.