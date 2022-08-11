The Atlanta Braves placed ace left-hander Max Fried on the 7-day concussion injured list Thursday, days after he hit his head on the field during a game at Citi Field.

The Braves made the move retroactive to Monday. Fried was injured in the Braves' 6-2 loss to the New York Mets on Saturday night, the second game of a doubleheader.

In the third inning, a throw by Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson bounced and caromed off Fried's chest at first base and went into foul territory. Fried slipped and fell face-first, and his pitching shoulder and head hit the ground hard as he attempted to get the Mets' Francisco Lindor out with a throw to home plate.

Fried remained in the game and pitched six innings, allowing six hits, four runs (two earned), striking out five and walking one. He took the loss, as he was outdueled by Mets co-ace Max Scherzer, to fall to 10-4 this season. He has a 2.60 ERA.

The Braves, who are in second place in the National League East and hold the NL's top wild-card spot, recalled right-hander Jay Jackson on Thursday in a corresponding move.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.