PHILADELPHIA -- Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber was pulled from Thursday's game against the Miami Marlins with a mild right calf strain leaving his status for Friday's series opener against the New York Mets in question.

Schwarber exited after earning a walk with two outs in the fifth inning. He was replaced by Brandon Marsh who was immediately caught stealing. The Marlins won the game 3-0.

After the game, Schwarber all but ruled himself out of Friday's affair with the Mets, saying his right calf felt "tighter, tighter, tighter'' as the game progressed.

"I want to be quick as I can,'' he said, "but also don't want to do anything that's outrageous to hurt the team and be down an extended amount of time, too.''

Schwarber currently leads the National League with 34 home runs on the season. The Phillies, who currently hold the second NL wild-card spot, are 12-2 in their last 14 games.

