Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley had season-ending surgery on his right shoulder, the team announced Friday.

The five-time All-Star underwent an arthroscopic labral repair, general manager James Click announced.

Brantley, 35, went on the Injured List on June 27 with what was termed as shoulder discomfort. He was hitting .288 with five home runs and a .785 OPS in 64 games this season.

The Astros (72-41) have an 11-game lead over the Seattle Mariners in the American League West entering Friday's games.