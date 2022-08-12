Veteran relief pitcher Ken Giles, who has seen action in just five games after signing with the Seattle Mariners prior to the 2021 season, has been designated for assignment, the team announced Friday.

Giles, a 31-year-old right-hander who was signed by the Mariners to a two-year, $7 million deal, missed the 2021 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. This season, he was first put on the injured list in June after spraining his right middle finger during spring training.

He returned June 21, but saw action in just five games before again landing on the IL on July 9 with right shoulder inflammation. He pitched two scoreless innings over back-to-back appearances with Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday and Wednesday, allowing a hit and a walk while recording one strikeout.

Giles had 23 saves in 2019 and is 14-18 with a 2.71 ERA and 115 saves in eight seasons for Philadelphia (2014-15), Houston (2016-18), Toronto (2018-20) and Seattle.

Giles punched himself in the face after allowing a go-ahead, ninth-inning home run to the New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez in 2018.

The Mariners on Thursday reinstated All-Star center fielder Julio Rodríguez and catcher Curt Casali from the injured list while optioning outfielder Jarred Kelenic to Triple-A Tacoma and designating for assignment catcher Luis Torrens.