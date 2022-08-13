BOSTON -- The injury-riddled Boston Red Sox are getting close to one of their key contributors making a return to the roster.

Barring setbacks, outfielder Kiké Hernandez -- who has been on the injured list since June 8 and has experienced multiple delays during his return -- is expected to return to the Red Sox early next week. The 30-year-old will play rehab games on Friday and Saturday and rest on Sunday before the team determines if he's ready to return.

"The hope is for him to travel with us on Monday," said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. "He'll let us know, but that's the plan as of now. He feels good."

Second baseman Trevor Story will also be joining the team on the road in Pittsburgh and Baltimore and will take batting practice during the trip. Story will still need to face live pitching and go on a rehab assignment, but he took swings off a tee and soft toss on Friday.

Outfielder Rob Refsnyder -- who was placed on the injured list on Aug. 2 with a right knee sprain -- worked out on Friday at Fenway and is expected to play rehab games for the Portland Sea Dogs and could be activated next week.