The Washington Nationals are calling up top prospect C.J. Abrams, one of the main returns in the Juan Soto trade, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Sunday.

Abrams, a 21-year-old shortstop, debuted with the San Diego Padres earlier this year. Infielder Luis García is headed to the injured list to make room on the roster.

In eight games with Triple-A Rochester since the trade, Abrams is hitting .290 with two RBIs in 35 plate appearances. Overall, he's hitting .314 with seven homers and 28 RBIs in Triple-A this season.

He hit .232 with two home runs and 11 RBIs in 139 major league plate appearances this season when he appeared in 46 games for the Padres.

The Nationals acquired Abrams along with left-handed pitcher MacKenzie Gore, outfielders Robert Hassell III and James Wood, right-handed pitcher Jarlin Susana and first baseman/designated hitter Luke Voit earlier this month in the blockbuster trade that sent Soto and first baseman Josh Bell to the Padres.

Abrams (2019), Gore (2017) and Hassell (2020) are all former first-round draft picks.