BOSTON -- New York Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu has been dealing with a right big toe issue over the last few days and will get an MRI in New York on Monday.

LeMahieu was a late scratch from the Yankees lineup on Sunday ahead of their 3-0 loss to the Red Sox. After the game, LeMahieu said he had a cortisone shot over the All-Star break to help alleviate the issue but that it's been "kind of creeping up a little bit" again.

"I'm not concerned," LeMahieu said, noting that he expects to be in the lineup against the Rays on Monday. "It's just one of those things that pops up throughout the year for probably everybody."

The 34-year-old LeMahieu has been one of the most consistent hitters throughout the 2022 season, hitting .279/.381/.417 with 12 homers, 43 RBIs and 71 runs scored.

LeMahieu is the latest Yankee dealing with injuries, on top of designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton, who has been dealing with an Achilles injury, outfielder Matt Carpenter, who has a broken foot, and pitcher Luis Severino, who is inching closer to a mid-September return from right shoulder tightness.