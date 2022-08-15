Los Angeles starter Walker Buehler will have season-ending elbow surgery next week, the Dodgers announced on Monday.

Buehler has had an up-and-down road back from suffering a flexor tendon strain in his right elbow in June, but the Dodgers had remained hopeful for a mid-September return, giving him time to stretch out his arm for the playoffs.

But he will not be a part of Los Angeles' postseason plans and will finish his season with a 6-3 mark and a 4.02 ERA.

Buehler's surgery, scheduled for Aug. 23, will be performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache.