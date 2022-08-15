New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Monday that second baseman DJ LeMahieu is day to day due to inflammation in his right big toe.

Speaking to the media ahead of Monday night's series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays, Boone said LeMahieu will receive treatment on what he called a "tricky" injury, which has affected him while swinging when he rotates on his back (right) foot.

"Hopefully it's something that medicine, treatment and the orthotics will help correct and relieve some of the symptoms he's been feeling," Boone told reporters.

"Right now, we'll kind of see how it goes day to day if he's getting a little more relief."

LeMahieu was a late scratch from the Yankees' lineup Sunday ahead of their 3-0 loss to the Boston Red Sox. After the game, he said he had a cortisone shot over the All-Star break to help alleviate the issue but that it has been "kind of creeping up a little bit" again.

Boone said Monday that an additional cortisone shot won't be part of LeMahieu's initial treatment this time.

The 34-year-old LeMahieu has been one of the most consistent hitters throughout the 2022 season, hitting .279/.381/.417 with 12 homers, 43 RBIs and 71 runs scored.

Information from ESPN's Joon Lee was used in this report.